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Allyson Felix to discuss comeback on TODAY on Thursday

  
Published May 6, 2026 12:04 PM

Allyson Felix will join TODAY on NBC on Thursday in the 8 a.m. hour to discuss her comeback bid for the LA28 Games.

Felix, an 11-time Olympic medalist, announced last week that she plans to return to competition in 2027 and build up to bid for a sixth Olympics in her hometown in 2028.

Felix, now 40, retired after the 2022 World Championships, where she extended her record with her 19th and 20th career medals at the biennial worlds.

She owns the second-most Olympic track and field medals in history, one shy of Paavo Nurmi, a Finnish distance runner from the 1920s.

Felix won an individual medal at every Olympics from 2004 (when she debuted at age 18) through the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Felix primarily raced the 200m and then the 400m over a nearly two-decade professional career.

A representative for Felix said last week that the specific event(s) for her comeback will be decided at a later date.

To make a sixth Olympics in 2028 — which would break the record she shares for most by a U.S. track and field athlete — she likely must at least make the Olympic Trials 100m or 400m final (for relay pool consideration) or finish in the top three of an event to make the team individually.

2022 USATF Outdoor Championships
Allyson Felix’s track career: memorable moments from Olympics, World Championships
Allyson Felix plans to return to competition in 2027, ending a five-year retirement.