VCU beats Dayton 70-62 to win second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament, earn spot in NCAA Tournament

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Ivy League Women's Tournament - Harvard vs Princeton
TJ Power scores 44, Cam Thrower delivers in clutch, and Penn tops Yale in OT to win Ivy Madness
MLB: Game One-New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2026 Fantasy Baseball: 56 Undervalued Players from Michael Harris II to Pitcher-only Shohei Ohtani
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship
Arkansas tops Vanderbilt 86-75 to win SEC Tournament title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_260315.jpg
Lowe Down: Spurs need ‘a vibes man,’ not Tudor
nbc_pl_livtotpostgamev2_260315.jpg
Spurs snatch crucial point v. ‘sloppy’ Liverpool
nbc_cy_parisnicestg8_260315.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Ivy League Women's Tournament - Harvard vs Princeton
TJ Power scores 44, Cam Thrower delivers in clutch, and Penn tops Yale in OT to win Ivy Madness
MLB: Game One-New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2026 Fantasy Baseball: 56 Undervalued Players from Michael Harris II to Pitcher-only Shohei Ohtani
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship
Arkansas tops Vanderbilt 86-75 to win SEC Tournament title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_260315.jpg
Lowe Down: Spurs need ‘a vibes man,’ not Tudor
nbc_pl_livtotpostgamev2_260315.jpg
Spurs snatch crucial point v. ‘sloppy’ Liverpool
nbc_cy_parisnicestg8_260315.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

VCU beats Dayton 70-62 to win second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament, earn spot in NCAA Tournament

  
Published March 15, 2026 04:10 PM

PITTSBURGH — Nyk Lewis finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 seed VCU beat fourth-seeded Dayton 70-62 on Sunday to win a second straight Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

VCU (27-7) will make its 21st March Madness appearance. The Rams made it all the way to the Final Four before losing in 2011.

Lewis hit 4 of 5 shots from beyond the 3-point line but just 1 of 5 inside it for VCU. Reserves Terrence Hill Jr. and Michael Belle scored 14 and 12, respectively.

Javon Bennett led Dayton (23-11) with 14 points and Amael L’Etang scored 12.

Hill and Barry Evans connected from beyond the arc to give VCU a 16-10 lead and the Rams never trailed again in building a 40-25 advantage at halftime.

Dayton whittled the deficit to 10 early in the second half, but Belle buried a 3-pointer and Hill hit a pull-up jumper for a 48-33 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The Flyers trailed by 10 when they missed the front end of a 1-and-1 twice. Jordan Derkack made 1 of 4 foul shots before Amael L’etang sank a pair to cut it to 60-53 with 2:02 remaining, but the Flyers got no closer.

Dayton, swept by VCU during the regular season, was aiming for a 20th NCAA Tournament appearance. Dayton lost to UCLA in the 1967 title game, giving Hall of Fame coach John Wooden his third championship in four seasons. Lew Alcindor led the way for the Bruins.