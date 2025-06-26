Giants announce 11 open training camp practice dates

The Giants announced their 2025 training camp schedule.

They will have 11 practices open to the public at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. The first open practice will be held on Wednesday, July 23, and camp will conclude with a joint practice with the New York Jets on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Admission to practices is free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Giants season ticket members will have exclusive early access to claim training camp tickets starting at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 8. The general public will be able to reserve tickets starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 10. Tickets will be available at www.giants.com/trainingcamp.

Training camp will provide fans the first in-person opportunity to look at the 2025 team, including free-agent additions Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Paulson Adebo and Jevón Holland. The Giants also welcomed in a seven-player draft class, including first-round picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart.

The Giants open their preseason game schedule in Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 1p.m. ET against the Bills and host the Jets on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. They wrap up the preseason at home at MetLife Stadium against the Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.