 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
How to watch Faith Kipyegon attempt to run a mile in under four minutes
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying
Report: Former Cup team owner enters agreement to buy Rick Ware Racing
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
Braves at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 26

Top Clips

grizzlies_bets.jpg
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_sparksfever_250626.jpg
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
How to watch Faith Kipyegon attempt to run a mile in under four minutes
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying
Report: Former Cup team owner enters agreement to buy Rick Ware Racing
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
Braves at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 26

Top Clips

grizzlies_bets.jpg
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_sparksfever_250626.jpg
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Fever’s Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup against Sparks with groin injury

  
Published June 26, 2025 12:34 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced.

The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.

The Fever are currently 7-7. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds on the season.

The Fever last played the Sparks in September 2024 and won 93-86. Clark matched Aliyah Boston for a team-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and assists each.