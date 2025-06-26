Marlins at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 26

It’s Thursday, June 26 and the Marlins (33-45) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (44-36). b is slated to take the mound for Miami against Hayden Birdsong for San Francisco.

Yesterday, the Marlins won game two of the series 8-5. That marks the second straight win over the Giants and their third win in a row.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Giants

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCS BA, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Odds for the Marlins at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+144), Giants (-172)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Giants

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Janson Junk vs. Hayden Birdsong

Marlins: Janson Junk, (2-0, 2.60 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 6/20): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Giants: Hayden Birdsong, (3-1, 3.25 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 6/20): 4.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Giants

The Giants have won eight of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the Marlins’ last five matchups against National League teams

The Marlins have covered the Run Line in four straight road games against the Giants

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Marlins and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

