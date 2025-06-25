How to watch Faith Kipyegon attempt to run a mile in under four minutes

Last summer, 30-year-old Faith Kipyegon became the first athlete, male or female, to win three medals in the 1500m (all of them gold). Now, the four-time Olympic medalist has her sights set on another major feat: becoming the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes.

“I’m a three-time Olympic champion. I’ve achieved world championship titles. I thought: What else? Why not dream outside the box?” said Kiypegon.

Kipyegon, who previously lowered the world record in the mile to 4:07.64 in July 2023, will make her attempt this Thursday, June 26, in Paris, France. To achieve this milestone, she will need to run each of her four laps approximately two seconds faster than the pace she set in that world record run.

See below to find out additional information on how to live stream the event.

RELATED: Faith Kipyegon bids to be first woman to run a mile under four minutes: ‘I dare to try’

How to watch Faith Kipyegon’s sub-four-minute mile attempt:

When: Thursday, June 26

Where: Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, France

Time: 1:15 PM ET

Live Stream: Prime Video and Nike’s YouTube channel

Where is Faith Kipyegon attempting to run a sub-four-minute mile?

Kipyegon’s attempt will take place at Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, the same track where she broke both the 1500m and 5000m world records.

What shoes will Faith Kipyegon wear?

When Kipyegon earned her third Olympic 1500m gold at the 2024 Olympics and broke the mile world record in 2023, she was wearing a pair of Nike Victory 2 spikes.

As she attempts to make history on Thursday, Kipyegon will be wearing a specially customized pair of spikes called the Nike Victory Elite FK.

“Faith’s spike features completely new components designed to increase her energy return and improve her running efficiency. The spike is also significantly lighter than anything she’s worn before,” said Carrie Dimoff, Footwear Product Director at Nike Innovation.

How can I watch track and field on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field. See below for the full schedule of upcoming events:

2025 Track and Field Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET



Prefontaine Classic - Saturday, July 5 at 4 PM on NBC and Peacock

- Saturday, July 5 at 4 PM on NBC and U.S. Outdoor Championships - Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, at 4 PM on NBC and Peacock

- Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, at 4 PM on NBC and 2025 World Athletics Championships - Saturday, September 13 through, Sunday, September 21

What devices will Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Follow the latest Olympic news, updates, and storylines on OlympicTalk