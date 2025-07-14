2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview

The U.S. Classic, the top tune-up meet for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, airs live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC airs highlights Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of the 2024 Olympic champion team, headlines the field that will compete in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Rivera, now 17, is joined by 2024 Olympic alternates Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson and Tiana Sumanasekera.

Plus Jayla Hang, who won the Pan American all-around title in June over a field that included Rivera.

Traditionally, not all of the top gymnasts compete on all four events at Classic, though at least Rivera is expected to do so.

Gymnasts are preparing for the U.S. Championships from Aug. 7-10 in New Orleans.

Then a two-day selection competition in early autumn determines the four-woman team for the World Championships in October in Indonesia.

Simone Biles won five of the last six U.S. Classic meets dating to 2018, with Wong taking the other in 2022 during Biles’ break from competition. Biles is now on another break from competition and has not announced whether she plans to return to bid for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

2025 U.S. Classic Gymnastics Field

Gymnasts are split between two sessions — the first on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Gymnastics YouTube page and the second at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Sage Bradford (Session 1)

Harlow Buddendeck (1)

Dulcy Caylor (2)

Ally Damelio (1)

Jordis Eichman (1)

Reese Esponda (1)

Catherine Guy (1)

Jayla Hang (2)

Gabrielle Hardie (2)

Myli Lew (2)

Nola Matthews (2)

Annalisa Milton (2)

Malea Milton (1)

Avery Moll (1)

Claire Pease (2)

Brooke Pierson (1)

Hezly Rivera (2)

Joscelyn Roberson (2)

Alessia Rosa (2)

Simone Rose (2)

Izzy Stassi (2)

Ashlee Sullivan (2)

Tiana Sumanasekera (2)

Maliha Tressel (1)

Audree Valdenarro (1)

Sabrina Visconti (1)

Camie Westerman (1)

Halle Shea Wittenberg (1)

Leanne Wong (2)

Alicia Zhou (2)