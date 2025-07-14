2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Kyle Busch gains on NASCAR Cup playoff cutline with 6 races left in regular season
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
Shohei Ohtani to hit leadoff for NL in All-Star Game, followed by Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Spring Creek: Haiden Deegan, Jeremy Martin split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
Fever on a tear after dominating the Wings
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Kyle Busch gains on NASCAR Cup playoff cutline with 6 races left in regular season
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
Shohei Ohtani to hit leadoff for NL in All-Star Game, followed by Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Spring Creek: Haiden Deegan, Jeremy Martin split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
Fever on a tear after dominating the Wings
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview

  
Published July 14, 2025 04:26 PM

The U.S. Classic, the top tune-up meet for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, airs live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC airs highlights Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of the 2024 Olympic champion team, headlines the field that will compete in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Rivera, now 17, is joined by 2024 Olympic alternates Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson and Tiana Sumanasekera.

Plus Jayla Hang, who won the Pan American all-around title in June over a field that included Rivera.

Traditionally, not all of the top gymnasts compete on all four events at Classic, though at least Rivera is expected to do so.

Gymnasts are preparing for the U.S. Championships from Aug. 7-10 in New Orleans.

Then a two-day selection competition in early autumn determines the four-woman team for the World Championships in October in Indonesia.

Simone Biles won five of the last six U.S. Classic meets dating to 2018, with Wong taking the other in 2022 during Biles’ break from competition. Biles is now on another break from competition and has not announced whether she plans to return to bid for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

2025 U.S. Classic Gymnastics Field

Gymnasts are split between two sessions — the first on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Gymnastics YouTube page and the second at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Sage Bradford (Session 1)
Harlow Buddendeck (1)
Dulcy Caylor (2)
Ally Damelio (1)
Jordis Eichman (1)
Reese Esponda (1)
Catherine Guy (1)
Jayla Hang (2)
Gabrielle Hardie (2)
Myli Lew (2)
Nola Matthews (2)
Annalisa Milton (2)
Malea Milton (1)
Avery Moll (1)
Claire Pease (2)
Brooke Pierson (1)
Hezly Rivera (2)
Joscelyn Roberson (2)
Alessia Rosa (2)
Simone Rose (2)
Izzy Stassi (2)
Ashlee Sullivan (2)
Tiana Sumanasekera (2)
Maliha Tressel (1)
Audree Valdenarro (1)
Sabrina Visconti (1)
Camie Westerman (1)
Halle Shea Wittenberg (1)
Leanne Wong (2)
Alicia Zhou (2)

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2
Jordan Chiles on Olympic bronze medal appeal: ‘I know that we were right’
Jordan Chiles called the last three months “very, very difficult” in an interview about her Olympic bronze medal appeal.