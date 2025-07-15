 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby-East at West
Seattle’s Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher and switch-hitter to win Home Run Derby
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
Napheesa Collier scores 29 and the Lynx beat the Sky 91-78
Golf: LIV Golf - ProAm
Report: Trump National Doral expected to return to PGA Tour schedule next year

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’

Alyssa Thomas makes free throw with a second remaining to lift Mercury past Valkyries

  
Published July 15, 2025 12:58 AM
Is Aces' Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
July 14, 2025 03:48 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin reflect on the Las Vegas Aces' matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, including the big question: Is A'ja Wilson a shoe-in for MVP this season?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Thomas made a free throw with a second remaining to give the Phoenix Mercury a 78-77 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Janelle Salaun hit a 3-pointer with 10.3 left to get the Valkyries to 76-75 and tied it at 77 on a baseline jumper with 6.8 to go. Thomas was fouled on a drive to the basket and got the second free throw to roll in.

DeWanna Bonner led Phoenix (15-6) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She made a reverse layup with 51.8 seconds left for a 75-72 lead, but missed two of four free throws in the final 16 seconds to keep Golden State in it.

Veronica Burton led Golden State (10-11) with 17 points and six assists. Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, Salaun scored 12 and Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix led 36-32 at halftime despite 39% shooting. The Mercury didn’t make their first field goal of the fourth quarter until the 5:38 mark.