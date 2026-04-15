Olympic legend Lisa Carrington announces pregnancy on road to LA28

Lisa Carrington, an eight-time Olympic sprint kayak gold medalist over the last four Games for New Zealand, is pregnant with her first child and plans to continue competing as a mom.

“Pregnancy so far has been a real learning curve - but feeling very lucky and very excited for what’s to come,” was posted on Carrington’s social media.

Carrington, 36, added that she will race in World Cups in May before taking maternity leave for her September due date and that LA28 “is still the goal - but right now, my focus is on navigating this pregnancy.”

Carrington is the only athlete in any sport to win three gold medals at both the Tokyo and Paris Games.

At LA28, she can win individual gold at a fifth Olympics (as can American swimmer Katie Ledecky). The only athletes across all sports to do that so far in Olympic history are Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst and Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez.

With two more Olympic golds, Carrington would reach 10 for her career. Michael Phelps and Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo are the only Olympians to win 10 or more gold medals.

Other active athletes can also reach 10 Olympic golds in LA: Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel each currently have nine in swimming, equestrian Isabell Werth of Germany has eight and gymnast Simone Biles has seven.

Including the World Championships, Carrington won at least one global title every year from 2011 through 2024, save 2020 when events were canceled due to COVID-19. She then took the 2025 season off from international racing.