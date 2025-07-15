 Skip navigation
Napheesa Collier scores 29 and the Lynx beat the Sky 91-78

  
Published July 14, 2025 10:44 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 29 points, five assists and three steals, Courtney Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 91-78 on Monday night.

Minnesota (19-4), which played its fourth game in six days, avenged an 87-81 loss to the Sky on Saturday.

Bridget Carleton opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to give the Lynx a lead, 47-46, they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Collier added a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the third, off a nice drive and assist from Williams, to extend Minnesota’s lead to 68-63. Collier also capped an 8-2 run to begin the fourth with two free throws to make it 76-65.

Minnesota forced a turnover on three straight possessions late in the fourth and converted three layups at the other end for an 87-74 lead with 2:39 left.

Collier was 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line.

Kayla McBride added 17 points and Carleton scored 11 for the Lynx, who made 12 of 32 3-pointers.

Angel Reese secured her ninth straight double-double for Chicago (7-14) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rachel Banham added 15 points and Rebecca Allen scored 10. Ariel Atkins, who scored 27 points on Saturday, left in the second quarter and did not return due to a leg injury.