Jax Forrest set to be youngest U.S. men’s freestyle wrestler at world championships in 51 years

Jax Forrest, a rising high school senior, is set to become the youngest U.S. men’s freestyle wrestler to compete at a senior world championships since 1974.

Forrest defeated 2023 World champion Vito Arujau for the last spot — the 61kg spot — on the U.S. team for worlds in Croatia in September.

Forrest swept the best-of-three series 4-3, 7-2 in Fargo, North Dakota, on Monday. The head-to-head was postponed one month due to a medical reason for Arujau.

“It feels great, but, obviously, knowing that this is just step two of the process,” said Forrest, who earned the chance to wrestle Arujau by winning the U.S. Open in April. “I’ve got to go do my job in September.”

In April 2024, Forrest placed fourth at the Olympic Trials in the 57kg division.

This past February, Forrest committed to Oklahoma State, a program whose head coach is Tokyo Olympic gold medalist David Taylor. He still has one year left at Bishop McCourt High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Forrest, who turns 19 on Oct. 13, is set become the youngest U.S. male freestyle wrestler to compete at senior worlds since 1974, when Billy Rosado did so at a younger 18. John Bowlsby had also finished high school that year and wrestled at those worlds.

Had Forrest not beaten Arujau, then 19-year-old P.J. Duke was set to become the youngest U.S. male freestyler at worlds since 1974. On June 14, Duke defeated Yianni Diakomihalis for the 70kg spot at worlds.

Neither 61kg nor 70kg is an Olympic weight. For 2028, Forrest will likely move to 57kg or 65kg and Duke will likely move to 65kg or 74kg.