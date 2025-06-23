 Skip navigation
Man City's Claudio Echeverri scores magnificent free kick at Club World Cup (video)

  
Published June 22, 2025 09:46 PM

Claudio Echeverri’s long-awaited first start for Manchester City has yielded a splendid goal, as the 19-year-old put the Premier League side ahead of UAE’s Al Ain at the Club World Cup on Sunday.

The Argentine made two appearances for City last season totaling 19 minutes after finally arriving from River Plate.

MORE — Club World Cup hub: Schedule, results

Sunday saw him on the pitch from the opening whistle, and he needed less than a half-hour to make his imprint on the game.

Echeverri stood over a free kick from maybe 20 yards, and kissed the underside of the bar with his effort. That’s some first goal.

He’s yet to make a senior debut for Argentina but he’s starred for Javier Mascherano and Pablo Aimar at youth national team levels.

Claudio Echeverri free kick goal for Man City vs Al Ain at Club World Cup (video)