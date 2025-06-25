Egbuka could have 'big role' in Buccaneers offense

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Egbuka could have 'big role' in Buccaneers offense

June 25, 2025 02:39 PM
Emeka Egbuka reportedly will have a "big role" in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense this season, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. weighs in on the rookie wide receiver's fantasy outlook for 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
nbc_roto_drakemaye_250610.jpg
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
trevorjaguarsliamfootwork.jpg
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_v2_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
nbc_roto_richardson_250605.jpg
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_oneilcruz_250625.jpg
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_dls_nuggetsjokic_250625.jpg
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
nbc_dls_nbadiscussion_250625.jpg
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
nbc_dps_dponnikolajokic_250625.jpg
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
sun.jpg
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
nbc_ncaa_iowabusiness_250625.jpg
20:39
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf