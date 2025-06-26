Is Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this summer dead? Latest speculation tries to keep that ember burning.

Let’s be clear from the outset: Giannis Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade. The Milwaukee Bucks have no intention of trading him. There are no ongoing trade talks involving Antetokounmpo.

That’s not enough to completely snuff out Antetokounmpo trade speculation or rumors.

Two of ESPN’s reporters specializing in trade talks and rumors speculated in the last 48 hours that Antetokounmpo could reassess his situation, and trade talks could heat up again later this summer after free agency. They fanned the ember of an Antetokounmpo trade to keep it burning.

ESPN’s newsbreaker Shams Charania was on the network’s “Get Up” show Thursday and laid out a scenario for a potential Antetokounmpo trade later in the summer.

“He’s been there for 12 years, so there’s going to be that equity given to the Bucks to see what they do during the draft week, free agency week. How much can they improve this team in their moves? He said it, he wants to compete for championships. Can the Bucks make those championship moves? His future, I’ve said it for the last few weeks, it won’t be tied to the draft, it won’t be tied to free agency. If there is a resolution on Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could be later in the summer.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was on the Rich Eisen Show and echoed the same idea — nothing is close, there are no talks, but other teams are still watching the situation.

“When you see teams not go after Kevin Durant to save their assets for something bigger, I can’t say for sure. I can’t say absolutely what’s in Pat Riley’s mind, as he doesn’t put all of his assets on the table that he could for Kevin Durant. I can’t say exactly what Leon Rose is thinking as general manager and president of the New York Knicks when they elect to pass on Durant. But I can state those facts surrounding the Bucks and you can extrapolate what you can extrapolate.”

The most likely outcome — by far — is that next season Antetokounmpo is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s also a kind of boring answer. What’s far more interesting is someone saying, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.” And in an NBA where Luka Doncic gets traded, anything seems possible. So that ember just keeps getting fanned and stays warm.

