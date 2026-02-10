Toronto’s Brandon Ingram replaces injured Stephen Curry in 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram is an All-Star again.

Ingram has been selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace the injured Stephen Curry on the USA Stripes team at the 2026 All-Star Game on Sunday in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome (more on this year’s format below).

Stephen Curry was voted an All-Star starter by the fans, but will sit out the game due to a case of “runner’s knee,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Monday, as reported by Dalton Johnson at NBC Sports Bay Area.

This is Ingram’s second All-Star appearance. He also played in the Chicago All-Star Game in 2020, when he was with the Pelicans, the year he won Most Improved Player.

This year, Ingram finished 10th in the Eastern Conference fan voting and eighth in the player voting. The only players who got more fan votes but are not in the game are Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. (day-to-day with a knee issue) and James Harden, who was recently traded from the Clippers — who are hosting this All-Star Game — to the Cavaliers.

Ingram earned this spot as the leading scorer on the No. 5-seeded Raptors, averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, with 33 games in which he scored 20 or more points.

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

The 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, each team playing at least two games.

The All-Star teams have been revealed!



Which team are you rolling with? pic.twitter.com/huNqFF6TWq — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 4, 2026

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title. (If there is a tie it comes down to point differential.)

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

How to watch NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, a time earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

