Bengals “proud to keep our future” where it belongs in Cincinnati

The Bengals and Hamilton County agreed to terms on a lease deal that will keep the Bengals in Paycor Stadium through at least the 2036 season on Thursday.

In a statement confirming the agreement, the Bengals said there are 10 additional option years included in the agreement and that the team will invest $120 million into renovations of the stadium. The team said they will work with the county to secure other funds for the $470 million project from the state of Ohio.

“This is a significant day for the Bengals and Hamilton County as we secure the team’s future in Cincinnati,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “We thank the Hamilton County Commissioners for supporting this agreement to ensure Paycor Stadium remains an excellent venue and a focal point for Cincinnati’s riverfront. We are proud to call Paycor Stadium our home and to keep our future here in Cincinnati, where it belongs.”

Ownership also sent an email to Bengals fans about the deal that was sent on to PFT.

“The new lease is all about the future,” the team said. “We’ve worked hard with Hamilton County to create a deal that is fair, good for the public, and keeps the Bengals and Paycor Stadium able to compete at the highest levels in the NFL. Both parties have a shared vision for modernizing Paycor Stadium to enhance your gameday experience, to drive economic growth along the riverfront and to deliver more unforgettable moments for fans for years to come.”

Paycor Stadium opened in 2000 as Paul Brown Stadium and took on its current name in a naming rights deal in 2022.