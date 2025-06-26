Trio of talented WRs to commit July 1 at WR Retreat in Florida

John Garcia, Jr.

The wide receiver position, by perception and certainly dollar amount at the highest level, has become the next premium position in football at every level. Specialization comes nearly 12 months a year and the NCAA dead period into the month of July is no different. At the H.D. Performance WR Retreat, it will not only feature several days of work with wideouts from the prep level to college and beyond, but a trio of prospects will come off the board with live verbal commitments as well. Class of 2026 standouts Larry Miles, Brian Williams Jr. and Barrett Schulz -- each from the Orlando area -- will go public with their picks the evening of July 1 as part of the event’s festivities.

Miles, out of Orlando (Fla.) Jones, is a top-10 slot receiver recruit nationally who broke out in 2024 as Jones reached the state title game. This offseason, his crisp route-running and overall polish has expanded his offer list beyond 40 programs. He just wrapped up a busy official visit stretch, too, checking out Pitt, Nebraska and Kentucky in the month of June. Several other programs also remain in communication as the month winds down.

Williams is another spring riser from a recruiting standpoint, collecting national offers as more programs saw the massive target in action this offseason. Now at Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy after his days at Lake Mary High School, Williams is entering decision-making mode after official visits to Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Penn State. Michigan also offered in recent weeks as more and more programs covet the 6-foot-4 playmaker.