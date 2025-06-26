Dodgers at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 26

It’s Thursday, June 26 and the Dodgers (50-31) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (18-62). Clayton Kershaw is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Austin Gomber for Colorado.

The Dodgers had another high-scoring game against the Rockies last night. They won 8-1 and have scored at least 8 runs in three straight games.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out six batters in 5.0 scoreless innings. Max Muncy had a massive night at the plate. He went 2-4 with a home run and six RBI.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, SportsNet LA

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-288), Rockies (+230)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Clayton Kershaw vs. Austin Gomber

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, (3-0, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing (Washington Nationals, 6/20): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rockies: Austin Gomber, (0-1, 8.38 ERA)

Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 6/20): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 9 Earned Runs Allowed, 12 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers have won 5 of their last 6 road games, while the Rockies have lost 16 in 20 at home

4 of the Rockies’ last 5 games have gone over the Total with Austin Gomber as the opener

The Rockies have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 home matchups against the Dodgers

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

