Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
UFL delays college draft to early September

  
Published June 26, 2025 01:37 PM

The UFL isn’t moving its season to the fall. It’s moving its draft there.

Via James Larsen of ProFootballNewsroom.com, the UFL has moved its draft to September 2. The goal will be to have a clearer picture of the players who won’t make it into an NFL roster or practice squad.

With an earlier draft, the UFL teams could easily guess wrong as to who will or won’t stick in the NFL. Forcing them to wait, possibly for multiple years, for the players to be ready to give the UFL a try.

Larsen admits that the date is subject to change. But it’s an indication that the UFL is willing to make adjustments to its procedures in the hopes of improving the overall product. Whether that sufficiently moves the needle remains to be seen.