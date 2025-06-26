UFL delays college draft to early September

The UFL isn’t moving its season to the fall. It’s moving its draft there.

Via James Larsen of ProFootballNewsroom.com, the UFL has moved its draft to September 2. The goal will be to have a clearer picture of the players who won’t make it into an NFL roster or practice squad.

With an earlier draft, the UFL teams could easily guess wrong as to who will or won’t stick in the NFL. Forcing them to wait, possibly for multiple years, for the players to be ready to give the UFL a try.

Larsen admits that the date is subject to change. But it’s an indication that the UFL is willing to make adjustments to its procedures in the hopes of improving the overall product. Whether that sufficiently moves the needle remains to be seen.