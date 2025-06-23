Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss praises Ait-Nouri, Echeverri, Gundogan

Manchester City clobbered UAE side Al Ain at the Club World Cup on Sunday, scoring three goals in each half to seal passage to the knockout rounds via a 6-0 win.

RECAP — Man City 6-0 Al Ain

City will try to beat Juventus on Thursday to win Group G, but Guardiola’s started 22 different players over two games including several new faces and he’ll consider this tournament a success outside of the additional minutes it’s asked of his squad.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in the win, while Claudio Echeverri spun home a wonderful free kick and Rayan Ait-Nouri was terrific at left back.

No, the opposition was not Premier League level. Yes, City looked very sharp.

Pep Guardiola reaction on Ait-Nouri, Echeverri, Gundogan

Here’s Pep on ex-Wolves man Ait-Nouri, via Manchester Evening News: “We knew it. A talent, within the final third a lot of talent. Defensively, he can play outside, he can play inside, and in the final third he’s so clever. Really good.”

On Gundogan: “Gundo’s an exceptional player! Exceptional in all senses. He’s really, really good and made a fantastic goal, he reads what we have to do every game. I’m really pleased.”

On Echeverri leaving at halftime and his free kick goal, also via the Manchester Evening News: “It’s a pity for the twist. It’s just a little bit sore ... I want to tell you a secret. Last season, when he arrived, after every training session he practiced free kicks alone. So work pays off. If he scored a goal, it’s because he practiced. When other guys don’t practice, they don’t score.”