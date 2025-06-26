Browns will have eight open training camp practices in 2025

The Browns have announced their training camp schedule for 2025, which includes several opportunities for fans to see the club practice.

Cleveland’s training camp will take place at the club’s facility in Berea, with the first of eight open practices scheduled for Friday, July 25. The last open practice will be on Monday, Aug. 4.

While the practices are free to attend, fans will need to register for a ticket via the Browns’ website. Season ticket members will be able to reserve their tickets starting on Wednesday, July 2 with availability extending to the general public on Thursday, July 3.

With the Browns employing a four-way quarterback competition with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, there should be plenty of intrigue on the field in practice this summer.