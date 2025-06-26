American Shannon Rowbury upgraded to 2012 Olympic 1500m bronze medal

American Shannon Rowbury is now the 2012 Olympic 1500m bronze medalist, moving up from fourth place after silver medalist Tatyana Tomashova of Russia was retroactively disqualified in a doping case last September.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry announced Thursday that the 2012 Olympic 1500m silver and bronze medals were reallocated.

Abeba Aregawi of Ethiopia was upgraded to silver and Rowbury to bronze, both moving up one spot behind gold medalist Maryam Yusuf Jamal of Bahrain.

“I feel really blessed that my Olympic story seems to be having a happy ending, which is something I had kind of given up on,” Rowbury told her local NBC affiliate in the Bay Area after Tomashova’s DQ was announced in September.

Rowbury, who last competed internationally on the track in 2020, is now one of two U.S. women to win an Olympic 1500m medal. Jenny Simpson took bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

Rowbury crossed the finish line in sixth place in the 2012 Olympic 1500m final. Since, five women out of the original field of 13 have been retroactively disqualified for doping.

The original gold and silver medalists — Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut of Turkiye — were disqualified in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Jamal was then upgraded from bronze to gold, Tomashova was upgraded from fourth place to silver and Aregawi was upgraded from fifth place to bronze. Aregawi received her reallocated bronze medal in a ceremony at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 9.

Now, those results have changed again with the bronze going to Rowbury and the silver to Aregawi.

2012 Olympic women’s 1500m final results

D̶Q̶.̶ ̶A̶̶̶s̶̶̶l̶̶̶i̶̶̶ ̶C̶̶̶a̶̶̶k̶̶̶i̶̶̶r̶̶̶ ̶A̶̶̶l̶̶̶p̶̶̶t̶̶̶e̶̶̶k̶̶̶i̶̶̶n̶̶̶ ̶(̶̶̶T̶̶̶U̶̶̶R̶̶̶)̶̶̶ ̶-̶̶̶-̶̶̶ ̶4̶̶̶:̶̶̶1̶̶̶0̶̶̶.̶2̶̶̶3̶

̶D̶Q̶.̶ ̶G̶̶̶a̶̶̶m̶̶̶z̶̶̶e̶̶̶ ̶B̶̶̶u̶̶̶l̶̶̶u̶̶̶t̶̶̶ ̶(̶̶̶T̶̶̶U̶̶̶R̶̶̶)̶̶̶ ̶-̶̶̶-̶̶̶ ̶4̶̶̶:̶̶̶1̶̶̶0̶̶̶.̶4̶̶̶0̶̶̶

Gold: Maryam Yusuf Jamal (BRN) -- 4:10.74

̶D̶Q̶.̶ ̶T̶̶̶a̶̶̶t̶̶̶y̶̶̶a̶̶̶n̶̶̶a̶̶̶ ̶T̶̶̶o̶̶̶m̶̶̶a̶̶̶s̶̶̶h̶̶̶o̶̶̶v̶̶̶a̶̶̶ ̶(̶̶̶R̶̶̶U̶̶̶S̶̶̶)̶̶̶ ̶-̶̶̶-̶̶̶ ̶4̶̶̶:̶̶̶1̶̶̶0̶̶̶.̶9̶̶̶0̶̶̶

Silver: Abeba Aregawi (ETH) -- 4:11.03

Bronze: Shannon Rowbury (USA) -- 4:11.26

D̶Q̶.̶ ̶N̶̶̶a̶̶̶t̶̶̶a̶̶̶l̶̶̶l̶̶̶i̶̶̶a̶̶̶ ̶K̶̶̶a̶̶̶r̶̶̶e̶̶̶i̶̶̶v̶̶̶a̶̶̶ ̶(̶̶̶B̶̶̶L̶̶̶R̶̶̶)̶̶̶ ̶-̶̶̶-̶̶̶ ̶4̶̶̶:̶̶̶1̶̶̶1̶̶̶.̶5̶̶̶8̶̶̶

4. Lucia Klocova (SVK) -- 4:12.64

̶D̶Q̶.̶ ̶E̶̶̶k̶̶̶a̶̶̶t̶̶̶e̶̶̶r̶̶̶i̶̶̶n̶̶̶a̶̶̶ ̶K̶̶̶o̶̶̶s̶̶̶t̶̶̶e̶̶̶t̶̶̶s̶̶̶k̶̶̶a̶̶̶y̶̶̶a̶̶̶ ̶(̶̶̶R̶̶̶U̶̶̶S̶̶̶)̶̶̶ ̶-̶̶̶-̶̶̶ ̶4̶̶̶:̶̶̶1̶̶̶2̶̶̶.̶9̶̶̶0̶̶̶

5. Lisa Dobriskey (GBR) -- 4:13.02

6. Laura Weightman (GBR) -- 4:15.60

7. Hellen Obiri (KEN) -- 4:16.57

DNF. Morgan Uceny (USA)