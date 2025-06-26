 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 250
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather
Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami to retire from Alpine skiing after 2026 Olympic season
Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom flirts with a perfect game, then a no-hitter with the Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sifan Hassan to run Sydney Marathon, unlikely for World Championships

  
Published June 26, 2025 07:51 AM

Sifan Hassan plans to run the Sydney Marathon on Aug. 31. Her management team says that means she does not plan to compete at the World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo from Sept. 13-21.

Hassan, the Olympic marathon gold medalist, will headline the women’s field for Sydney’s debut as a World Marathon Major race.

“Australia is such a strong athletics nation, and a great marathon needs passionate and loud fans, so I’m excited,” Hassan said in a press release. “I’m also honored to be part of the Sydney Marathon’s first year as a Major.”

At the Paris Olympics, Hassan earned bronze medals in the 5000m (Aug. 5) and the 10,000m (Aug. 9) before winning the marathon on Aug. 11.

This summer, she does not plan to attempt the reverse in a tight window. Track races at worlds in Tokyo are two weeks after the Sydney Marathon.

“Participation in Australia means that Sifan will not participate in the World Championships in Tokyo in principle,” Hassan’s management team said. “This is not 100 percent certain, because Sifan can always decide differently.”

It would be the first time Hassan misses the biennial worlds since 2013, when the Dutchwoman was at the start of what has become a groundbreaking career.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Hassan won 5000m and 10,000m gold and 1500m bronze.

In Paris, Hassan became the first person to run the 5000m, 10,000m and marathon at one Olympics in 40 years. She became the second person ever to win a medal in the three longest races at one Olympics after Czech Emil Zátopek, who won all three in 1952.

Hassan has raced once since the Paris Games — taking third in the London Marathon on April 27.

