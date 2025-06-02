 Skip navigation
Top News
Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals and jokes with Frances Tiafoe about forgetting rackets
Houston Astros
Houston Astros look vulnerable in the AL West. Is anyone ready to dethrone them?
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Brewers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals and jokes with Frances Tiafoe about forgetting rackets
Houston Astros
Houston Astros look vulnerable in the AL West. Is anyone ready to dethrone them?
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Brewers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2028 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying time standards announced

  
Published June 2, 2025 12:17 PM

The 2028 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying time standards are 2:16:00 for men (two minutes faster than 2024) and 2:37:00 for women (the same as 2024), USA Track and Field announced.

The qualifying window is this Sept. 1 until 60 days before the trials. The trials date and site have not been announced yet, though the event was held in February in 2016, 2020 and 2024. USATF will make a “Road to Trials” qualification list once the window opens.

Runners can also qualify via half marathon times — 1:03:00 (men) and 1:12:00 (women) — starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Additionally, athletes can qualify via results, including top-10 finishes at the U.S. Marathon Championships and members of the last three U.S. Olympic marathon teams, provided they are a USATF member in good standing and eligible to represent the United States in international competitions.

The specific qualifying times were chosen to aim for fields of about 200 men and 200 women at the 2028 trials, taking into account data from the 2024 trials qualifying period.

For the 2024 trials, there were 228 men’s qualifiers (219 via marathon times) and 173 women’s qualifiers (158 via marathon times).

USATF is also returning to “A” and “B” standard qualifying times — the “B” standards are the aforementioned 2:16:00, 2:37:00 and all half marathon times.

Everybody who meets the “B” standard will qualify for trials, but those who meet the faster “A” standard will receive travel and accommodation funding for trials. The “A” standard times will be determined at a later date.

In a new policy, all qualifying times will be taken from an athlete’s chip time rather than the gun time at eligible races.

The changes were made after town hall meetings where USATF long distance running committees received feedback from athletes, coaches and agents.

