Boston Marathon: Sharon Lokedi, John Korir win in historic times; Conner Mantz scares U.S. record

Kenyan Sharon Lokedi won the Boston Marathon in the fastest women’s time in race history, while Kenyan John Korir took the men’s race despite his bib coming off after falling at the start.

Lokedi, runner-up in 2024, pulled away from two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri in the last mile. She clocked 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds, smashing the course record of 2:19:59 set by Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba in 2014.

“Halfway, I think (we went through) at like 68 (minutes),” Lokedi said of the leading group of five. “I was like, Jesus, that’s so fast. We had not even hit the hills yet, so I was like, oh no.”

Obiri, who crossed 19 seconds behind, was bidding to become the first woman to three-peat in Boston since Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia from 1997-99.

Korir, the 2024 Chicago Marathon winner, ran 2:04:45, the second-fastest men’s winning time in Boston history (dating to 1897) behind Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai’s 2:03:03 in 2011. His older brother, Wesley, won Boston in 2012 and embraced him after the race.

“I had promised him (Wesley) that I’m going to win,” Korir said on the broadcast.

Korir pulled his race bib out of his shorts shortly before the crossing the Boylston Street finish line. Korir had fallen at the start in Hopkinton two hours earlier, likely causing the bib to come off the front of his singlet.

“It didn’t affect me mentally,” he said. “But it affected my leg.”

Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania was runner-up, 19 seconds behind, followed by Kenyan Cybrian Kotut in the same time.

defending champ John Korir with an early start line fall… I hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/0IVeg4wNvP — McKirdy Trained (@McKirdyTrained) April 21, 2025

Olympic Trials winner Conner Mantz was fourth, just four seconds shy of his first major marathon podium. Mantz’s time — 2:05:08 — is the second-fastest marathon ever run by an American behind Ryan Hall’s 2:04:58 from Boston in 2011. The Boston course is not record-eligible as it is point-to-point and net downhill.

“I was happy to be there, fighting for second with about a quarter-mile to go,” Mantz said. “But the harder I tried, the slower I started to run at the end.”

The last U.S. male runner to make a major podium was Galen Rupp in Chicago in 2021.

The next major marathon is the London Marathon this Sunday, featuring two-time Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.