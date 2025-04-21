Boston Marathon: Des Linden announces farewell

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 26 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series - Daytona 500
Kurt Busch among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Yankees at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 21
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
White Sox at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 21

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 26 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series - Daytona 500
Kurt Busch among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Yankees at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 21
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
White Sox at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 21

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Boston Marathon: Des Linden announces farewell

  
Published April 21, 2025 09:53 AM

Des Linden is making her 29th marathon — and 12th in Boston — the last 26.2-mile race of her professional career.

Linden, 41, made her marathon debut in Boston in 2007 and ran her first of five Olympic Trials marathons in Boston in 2008. In a cold, windy 2018 downpour, she became the first American female runner to win the world’s oldest annual marathon since 1985.

“I made my debut at 26.2 on your roads in 2007 and fell in love -- with the distance and with the Boston Marathon,” was posted on Linden’s social media two hours before she started Monday’s Boston Marathon. “Four years later, we were in it together as you lifted me up through the Newton Hills, carried me as I turned right on Hereford and left on Boylston, and brought me within two heartbreaking seconds of victory.

“But you never gave up on me, inviting me to keep showing up. Hell, you embraces the fight, because Boston knows grit. The victory in 2018 wasn’t just mine. It was ours.

“People say you should go out on top, and that’s what I’m doing -- because getting to race my final professional marathon in Boston is indeed going out on top. I’m ready to leave it all out on the course one last time. See you on Boylston.

“Thanks for all the years and all the cheers, Des.”

Linden raced the Olympic marathon in 2012 (dropping out with a stress fracture in her femur) and 2016 (placing seventh).

She remains the most recent American male or female runner to win a World Marathon Major (Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, Tokyo, the World Championships or Olympics).