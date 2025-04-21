 Skip navigation
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I men’s golf regional fields
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State
2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty on top in Connor Rogers' final rankings
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 21

2025 Boston Marathon results

  
Published April 21, 2025 10:50 AM

2025 Boston Marathon top-10 and notable results. Full results are here. ...

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:35:20
2. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) -- 1:37:26
3. Manuela Schar (SUI) -- 1:39:18

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:21:34
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) -- 1:25:58
3. Jetze Plat (NED) -- 1:30:16
4. Sho Watanabe (JPN) -- 1:32:17
5. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) -- 1:33:27
6. Evan Correll (USA) -- 1:33:35
7. Geert Schipper (NED) -- 1:33:35
8. Patrick Monahan (IRL) -- 1:36:09
9. Johnboy Smith (GBR) -- 1:38:07
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) -- 1:38:42

Des Linden
Boston Marathon: Des Linden announces farewell
Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champion, is racing her 28th and final marathon as a professional.