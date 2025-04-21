2025 Boston Marathon results

2025 Boston Marathon top-10 and notable results. Full results are here. ...
Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:35:20
2. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) -- 1:37:26
3. Manuela Schar (SUI) -- 1:39:18
Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:21:34
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) -- 1:25:58
3. Jetze Plat (NED) -- 1:30:16
4. Sho Watanabe (JPN) -- 1:32:17
5. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) -- 1:33:27
6. Evan Correll (USA) -- 1:33:35
7. Geert Schipper (NED) -- 1:33:35
8. Patrick Monahan (IRL) -- 1:36:09
9. Johnboy Smith (GBR) -- 1:38:07
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) -- 1:38:42
Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champion, is racing her 28th and final marathon as a professional.