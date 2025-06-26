D.C. Council taps brakes on Commanders stadium deal

When the Commanders, the NFL, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser struck a deal for a new stadium, it was sold as a done deal.

The deal is far from done.

Via the Washington Times, the D.C. Council plans to have public hearings on July 29 and July 30. This means that the Council won’t vote on the proposal before the July 15 deadline articulated by tthe team and Bowser.

The team, per the Times, said this week that “any delay -- even a few weeks for a council vote -- could jeopardize the planned 2030 opening date.”

Regardless, the Council intends to do its due diligence. Rushing them won’t make it happen.

Bowser is still rushing them. Via the Washington Post, Bowser has increased the pressure on the Council members. She’s concerned that, if approval doesn’t come quickly, the stadium will be built elsewhere.

The other possibilities are Maryland and Virginia. And the door seems to be open for both of them.