Morikawa: Was 'on a different page' than Greiner
Collin Morikawa explains why he split with caddy Joe Greiner after just five tournaments.
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
Amy Rogers catches up with Keegan Bradley about juggling his PGA Tour and Ryder Cup responsibilities, other U.S. Team members and hopefuls weigh in on whether Bradley can be a playing captain, and Golf Today opines.
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
Ryan Lavner joins Damon Hack ponders which version of Rory McIlroy will show up at Royal Portrush and why he is "the biggest storyline" entering the final major of the season.
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
Minjee Lee joins Golf Central on the heels of her third-career major victory, sharing how she battled both the heat and wind at PGA Frisco as well as how major championships bring the best out of her game.
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler joins Golf Today to discuss his 2023 Rocket Classic victory at Detroit Golf Club, his recent struggles, his love for Royal Portrush Golf Club, his golf role models and more.
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
Brooke Henderson joins Johnson Wagner to offer her swing keys for hitting driver, off both the tee and the fairway.
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to weigh in on whether Keegan Bradley deserves a spot on his own team at the Ryder Cup, while Lavner believes Bradley can make a bigger impact as a captain.
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today and reports on Keegan Bradley's Travelers Championship win, specifically the way he has handled himself as Ryder Cup captain, and the possibility of being a playing captain at Bethpage.
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
Amanda Blumenherst reports on Minjee Lee's third-career major victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the "incredible" mental approach she took with improvements on the putting green.