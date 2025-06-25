 Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25
Evander Kane
Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25
Evander Kane
Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'Continue to ride' with Sun (+19.5) against Aces

June 25, 2025 10:59 AM
Trysta Krick is continuing to buy the Connecticut Sun's ability to cover large spreads, and they get 19.5 points against the Las Vegas Aces who have covered only once since June 1.

kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
clarkphotofeverball.jpg
01:25
Will Clark, healthy Fever upset Storm in Seattle?
nbc_oht_libertylosses_250623.jpg
12:04
Liberty’s resilience being put to test down Jones
nbc_oht_acesfever_250623.jpg
14:59
Clark, Wilson facing similar battles, struggles
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250623.jpg
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_roto_lavmin_250620.jpg
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
nbc_bte_mercuryliberty_250619.jpg
01:56
Liberty at -11.5 is ‘rich price’ vs. Mercury
nbc_roto_fevervalkyries_250618.jpg
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
collier.jpg
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
minnesota_lynx.jpg
01:22
Lynx most valuable favorite to win WNBA title
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_oht_feverliberty_250616.jpg
13:22
Clark returns in ‘spectacular fashion’ vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_feversky_250609.jpg
15:57
Takeaways from Fever’s ‘beat down’ against the Sky
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_oht_libertymystics_250609.jpg
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP

nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
nbc_ncaa_iowabusiness_250625.jpg
20:39
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_adleyrutschman_250624.jpg
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250624.jpg
18:31
Goodwill: KD trade example of ‘art of negotiation’
nbc_dps_dponthethunder_250624.jpg
04:44
Thunder’s greatness is yet to be determined
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
byron.jpg
01:35
‘Buy’ Buxton’s AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen