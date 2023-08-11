Skip navigation
John Calipari finally fills Kentucky roster after working longer for recruits and transfers
Kentucky’s fervent fan base was palpable as the Wildcats listed just seven scholarship players and coach John Calipari worked to fill out a roster that lost 2022 consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe among eight departures.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cooper Flagg
CLG
Small Forward
Top Prospect Cooper Flagg reclassifies to 2024
