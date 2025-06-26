Braves at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 26

It’s Thursday, June 26 and the Braves (37-42) are in Queens to take on the Mets (47-34). Grant Holmes is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Griffin Canning for New York.

The Mets leveled the series after yesterday’s 7-3 win. Juan Soto was fantastic. He went 2-4 with two home runs and two RBI.

Yesterday’s win was just the second Mets win in the last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Mets

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: SNY, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Braves (-110), Mets (-110)

Spread: Mets 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Mets

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Grant Holmes vs. Griffin Canning

Braves: Grant Holmes, (4-6, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 6/21): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Mets: Griffin Canning, (7-3, 3.91 ERA)

Last outing (Philadelphia Phillies, 6/21): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Mets

The Mets have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Under is 14-8-1 in the Braves’ matchups against NL East teams this season



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

