Atlanta weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

As NASCAR reaches the halfway mark of its 2025 season, the Cup and Xfinity series will make their first return visits with EchoPark Speedway.

It’s the second NASCAR race weekend this year for the 1.54-mile speedway south of Atlanta. In the previous visit to the drafting track four months ago, there were two last-lap passes for the win.

Austin Hill won the Xfinity race Feb. 22 by snatching the lead from Aric Almirola. In the Cup race a day later, Christopher Bell won by leading only one lap — passing Kyle Larson for first ahead of the checkered flag.

Saturday will mark the 17th of 33 races for Xfinity this season, and Sunday will bring the 18th of 36 races for Cup in 2025. The Craftsman Truck Series also will race Saturday at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Atlanta weekend Kyle Busch has finished in the top 10 in all five races at Atlanta with Richard Childress Racing.

Atlanta weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 27

Garage open



10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

1:30 - 11:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



3 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV; PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW Network; PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 28

Garage open



4 - 11:55 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



7 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400.4 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 160; TNT, PRN SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms with winds light and variable and a high of 89 degrees. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 89 degrees. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 41% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

