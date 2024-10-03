Blackhawks send F Frank Nazar and D Kevin Korchinski to the minors

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs- Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Higashioka’s homer starts rally as Padres beat Braves 5-4 to sweep NL Wild Card Series
Syndication: USA TODAY
Mitchell hits tiebreaking HR in the 8th, Chourio goes deep twice and Brewers rally past Mets 5-3
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ucpsnpkahcdldsmnhtgi
Auburn flips four-star QB Deuce Knight away from Notre Dame
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241002.jpg
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
nittiesintvsambennett.jpg
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
nbc_golf_ncaa_blessingsfinalrd_241002.jpg
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Rd.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs- Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Higashioka’s homer starts rally as Padres beat Braves 5-4 to sweep NL Wild Card Series
Syndication: USA TODAY
Mitchell hits tiebreaking HR in the 8th, Chourio goes deep twice and Brewers rally past Mets 5-3
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ucpsnpkahcdldsmnhtgi
Auburn flips four-star QB Deuce Knight away from Notre Dame
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241002.jpg
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
nittiesintvsambennett.jpg
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
nbc_golf_ncaa_blessingsfinalrd_241002.jpg
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Rd.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Blackhawks send F Frank Nazar and D Kevin Korchinski to the minors

  
Published October 3, 2024 12:08 AM
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

Apr 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar (91) shoots on goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward Frank Nazar and defenseman Kevin Korchinski to their top minor league affiliate on Wednesday.

Defenseman Louis Crevier also was assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League. Forward AJ Spellacy, 18, who had an impressive training camp after he was selected in the third round of this year’s NHL draft, was sent to Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League.

The 20-year-old Nazar was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2022 draft. He scored in his NHL debut on April 14 against Carolina.

The Blackhawks had an active offseason, leaving little playing time for Nazar if he remained with the team.

“I think getting Frank to be down there to be a No. 1 center and to be on the power play, penalty kill, where if he’s here, that might dwindle, the ice time,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said, “or even be in and out of the lineup as a young guy.”

Korchinski, 20, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He had five goals and 10 assists in 76 games with the Blackhawks last season.

“Kevin wasn’t able to go down last year to work on his game ... so this is kind of a time for him to kind of do that,” said Richardson, a former NHL defenseman. “We don’t want him to struggle here as a young defenseman. We want him to go and flourish down there just like what the organization saw when they drafted him.”

The cuts reduced Chicago’s camp roster to 28 players (15 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders). The Blackhawks visit Utah for their opener on Tuesday night.