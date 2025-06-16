2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far

The 12 nations that qualified for the 2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament are naming the first six players to their rosters on Monday.

The final 25-man rosters will be named closer to the start of the Milan Cortina Games, which open Feb. 6. It will mark the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Below are the nations that so far have named their first six players.

Latvia: Rodrigo Abols, Uvis Balinskis, Zemgus Girgensons, Elvis Merzlikins, Arturs Silovs, Teodors Blugers;

Finland: Juuse Saros, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen, Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho;

Sweden: Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman, Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Landeskog, William Nylander, Lucas Raymond;

Italy: Damian Clara, Thomas Larkin, Luca Zanatta, Diego Kostner, Tommy Purdeller, Daniel Mantenuto;

Czechia: David Pastrnak, Martin Necas, Ondrej Palat, Pavel Zacha, Radko Gudas, Lukas Dostal;

Switzerland: Jonas Siegenthaler, Roman Josi, Kevin Fiala, Nico Hischier, Nino Niederreiter, Timo Meier;

Germany: Leon Draisaitl, Moritz Seider, Philipp Grubauer, Lukas Reichel, Nico Sturm, Tim Stutzle;

Slovakia: Juraj Slafkovsky, Martin Pospisil, Simon Nemec, Martin Fehervary, Erik Cernak, Tomas Tatar;

Denmark: Frederik Andersen, Nikolaj Ehlers, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jesper Jensen Aabo, Lars Eller, Jonas Rondbjerg

France: Yohann Auvitu, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Jules Boscq, Hugo Gallet, Jordann Perret, Alexandre Texier