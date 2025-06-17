UCLA continues Sunshine State run with receiver Santana Carlos
How many college football recruits can say they made their verbal commitment on a yacht?
Whatever the tally, add Santana Carlos to that list.
The Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan High School star ended his recruitment with the news delivered to the UCLA staff during his official visit in memorable fashion.
“I announced it on the yacht at dinner (Saturday) night,” Carlos told Rivals. “They were super excited. (Head) Coach (DeShaun) Foster danced the whole night (laughing).
“I basically told them, ‘4s up, I’m Committed!’ and everybody started cheering. It was a great time.”
The latest Bruin commitment had been trending to the program for some time. Offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who had targeted Carlos while working at Indiana prior, had been steady on the South Florida native as his recruitment took shape. The UCLA staff spent considerable time in the area so the rising-senior returned the favor with his weekend official visit and his recruitment ended in between.
The reasoning starts at the top.
“The family atmosphere that Coach Foster is building,” Carlos said. “I just love what he is doing and I love the staff he put together. I think they can help me grow on and off the field.
“Being able to be here and see it was everything I needed to see.”
The Big Ten program has been on a tear within the Sunshine State on the recruiting trail of late. Carlos becomes the third prospect with Florida roots to pick the program in the last 10 days, alone in what has all-of-a-sudden become a top-20 recruiting class nationally.
The run in the month of June now approaches double digits as the L.A. visit experience continues to lead to shut down recruitments.
The newest Bruin is thrilled to wrap up the decision-making part of the process.
“I feel great,” Carlos said. “I was eager to get this done. I’m ready to get back with my team and put some goals in place to try and go win a championship. Just ready to be back around my team full time.”
The No. 16-ranked slot receiver prospect nationally, Carlos was initially set to come off the board on July 1. Programs like Purdue, Boston College, Tulane and others also hosted him and pushed for a verbal commitment before the time at UCLA.