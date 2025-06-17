UCLA continues Sunshine State run with receiver Santana Carlos

How many college football recruits can say they made their verbal commitment on a yacht?

Whatever the tally, add Santana Carlos to that list.

The Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan High School star ended his recruitment with the news delivered to the UCLA staff during his official visit in memorable fashion.

“I announced it on the yacht at dinner (Saturday) night,” Carlos told Rivals. “They were super excited. (Head) Coach (DeShaun) Foster danced the whole night (laughing).

“I basically told them, ‘4s up, I’m Committed!’ and everybody started cheering. It was a great time.”

The latest Bruin commitment had been trending to the program for some time. Offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who had targeted Carlos while working at Indiana prior, had been steady on the South Florida native as his recruitment took shape. The UCLA staff spent considerable time in the area so the rising-senior returned the favor with his weekend official visit and his recruitment ended in between.

The reasoning starts at the top.

“The family atmosphere that Coach Foster is building,” Carlos said. “I just love what he is doing and I love the staff he put together. I think they can help me grow on and off the field.

“Being able to be here and see it was everything I needed to see.”