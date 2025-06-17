Rivals Five-Star: Key RB storylines to follow heading into Indianapolis

Derrek Cooper

WILL DERREK COOPER BE OFF THE BOARD?

The elite running back recruit has been busy with his national official visit schedule, taking in Georgia over the weekend and Florida State into the early week. Alabama, Miami, Auburn and others hosted him prior and/or are looking to make a late run at the South Florida native. Cooper talked about coming off the board as early as this week in a recent conversation with Rivals, but the back-to-back stops in Athens and Tallahassee could present a potential wrench in those plans. Going into the latest visit stretch, the Cooper recruitment had long felt like a Miami-Georgia battle so those two programs will continue to hold the buzz until a verbal commitment is to be made. Will Cooper stay home with The U or make a second commitment to Kirby Smart and company?

SHUFFLE ATOP THE 2026 RANKINGS

Javian Osborne

Four of the nation’s top-10 running back projections in the class of 2026, as well as the top-ranked all-purpose back in the rising-senior class, will be hitting the field in Indianapolis together. Cooper is the only five-star of the bunch to date, but Notre Dame commitment Javian Osborne, Ohio State pledge Favour Akih, future Florida back Carsyn Baker and spring USC commitment Deshonne Redeaux are each bringing a unique style to the event in addition to representing powerhouse college programs. In a setting that values versatility and flash ability in space, which of the committed backs can challenge Cooper for a potential fifth star or run at the top of the position rankings? Going into it, Osborne is the closest, currently tabbed as the No. 3 running back in the Rivals250.

A PAIR OF TOP 2027 PROSPECTS CRASHING THE PARTY

The rising-senior class is loaded and there is a special 2028 to participate with the running back group, but the top of the 2027 board will also be well-represented in Indy with top-ranked running back recruit Tyson Robinson and No. 1 all-purpose back CJ Cowley also signed up for the event. Robinson, who holds more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, brings a traditional compact build to the table along with real intrigue coming out of the state of Mississippi in what could be a breakout national performance. Cowley has flashed in camp settings this offseason, even snagging running back MVP honors at the Under Armour Atlanta event, so expect the Alabama native to continue to work well against linebackers and defensive backs considering the indoor setting.

THE ERIC MCFARLAND SHOW