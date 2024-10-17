 Skip navigation
Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension
Bret Bielema
No. 22 Illinois eyes 1st ranked-vs-ranked win at home since 1991 against No. 24 Michigan
Syndication: The Register Guard
No. 2 Oregon hoping to take control of Big Ten title race when it visits reeling Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_nd_rarediseases_241017.jpg
Notre Dame fights for patients with rare diseases
nbc_dls_russini1_241017.jpg
Russini: Sirianni's pedigree saved him from firing
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers still expecting Aleksander Barkov back by Finland games, if not before

  
Published October 17, 2024 02:01 PM
Aleksander Barkov

Oct 8, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) moves the puck past Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro/Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers may get injured captain Aleksander Barkov back a bit quicker than expected. And if nothing else, he’s still on track to play when the Stanley Cup champions go to his native Finland for a pair of games.

Barkov skated for the first time since leaving a game at Ottawa on Oct. 10 with a lower-body injury and — if all goes well — could return to the Panthers’ lineup sometime on their upcoming road trip that includes an Oct. 24 game at the New York Rangers, an Oct. 26 game at the New York Islanders and an Oct. 28 game at Buffalo.

The key, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, is for Barkov to get through a week of hard skating without any recurrence of injury or other setbacks.

“He’s really in tune to his body,” Maurice said, noting that the Panthers are taking a “smart instead of cautious” approach with Barkov’s timeline. “He puts a lot of time into it. He was here for a long time (Wednesday) getting worked on. He’ll play as soon as he says he’s 100% ready.”

A home game against Vancouver will be the fourth in a row that Barkov will miss. He’s also expected to be out for a home game against Vegas and a game at home against Minnesota.

The injury happened with about a minute left of the Panthers’ 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Oct. 10, when Barkov crashed into the end boards. He was trying to prevent an empty-net goal, giving chase toward a loose puck that Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle tapped into the net to seal the Senators’ win.

“Anytime you can see your captain getting back out there and making strides towards a comeback is obviously a boost towards your locker room,” Florida forward Sam Reinhart said.

There was more good news on the Panthers’ availability front: Maurice said forward Matthew Tkachuk is recovering well from an undisclosed illness and remains on pace to return for the Oct. 22 game against Minnesota. He hasn’t played since the Ottawa game, the one where Barkov was injured.

Tkachuk is tentatively scheduled to resume skating, Maurice said.

The 29-year-old Barkov — the reigning Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defensive forward — is in his 12th season, all with the Panthers. He was the first Finnish-born player to be the captain of a Stanley Cup champion when Florida topped Edmonton for last season’s title.

The Panthers are scheduled to play two games in Barkov’s homeland on Nov. 1 and 2, when they travel to Tampere, Finland, for a pair of matchups against the Dallas Stars.

Barkov is the Panthers’ career leader in a number of categories, including goals (266), assists (446), points (712) and game-winning goals (48). He had one assist in the first two Florida games this season.