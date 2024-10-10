 Skip navigation
Senators sign goalie Ullmark to four-year contract extension worth $33 million

  
Published October 9, 2024 10:15 PM
NHL: Preseason-Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens

Oct 1, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (35) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday to a four-year contract extension worth $33 million.

The contract with the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner, which was announced by the team the day before its season opener against the Florida Panthers, has an average annual value of $8.25 million.

“We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season,” Steve Staios, general manager and president of hockey operations, said in a news release. “In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

Ottawa acquired the 31-year-old Ullmark last June in a trade with the Boston Bruins for Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick that became center Dean Letourneau.

Ullmark has a 138-73-23 record over nine NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston. He has a career goals-against average of 2.51 and a .919 save percentage.

Ullmark was selected by the Sabres in the sixth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2012 draft. He spent three seasons with Modo in the Swedish Hockey League before making his NHL debut in 2015-16.