Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will miss most of the season after shoulder surgery

  
Published October 10, 2024 06:07 PM
Boone Jenner

Mar 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is expected to miss most of the season after having shoulder surgery the day before the team’s season opener.

The 31-year-old top-line forward injured his shoulder in practice and had surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. General manager Don Waddell said, “our hope is he can return before the end of the season.”

Jenner has been the team captain since 2021-22 and its all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points. He finished second on the team in goals last season, scoring 22 times and adding 13 assists.

“His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice,” Waddell said.

The Blue Jackets open the season at Minnesota.