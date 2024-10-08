 Skip navigation
Wild sign top goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt to 2-year, $4.4 million extension

  
Published October 7, 2024 11:16 PM
NHL: Preseason-Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets

Sep 21, 2024; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) during a break in the play in the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension on Monday, giving their prized prospect some security while waiting in the wings behind veterans Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson.

The 21-year-old Wallstedt made three starts for Minnesota last season and spent the rest of the time in the AHL. He went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 45 games for the Iowa Wild. Wallstedt was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2021 out of Vasteras, Sweden.

With Fleury and Gustavsson still in the fold, Wallstedt’s outlook for playing time this season is unclear. But the Wild have signaled an interest in carrying three goaltenders for the time being. Minnesota opens the season at home against Columbus on Thursday.