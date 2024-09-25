 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jakub Vrana is back in camp with the Capitals looking to show he can still play in the NHL

  
Published September 25, 2024 12:21 PM
Jakub Vrana

Sep 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Adam Ginning (13) block a shot attempt by Washington Capitals forward Jakub Vrana (13) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

ARLINGTON, Va. — Life has not been easy for Jakub Vrana on or off the ice.

Since 2021, he been traded twice, entered and cleared the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, gone on waivers and spent time in the minors. Now, he is back at training camp with the Washington Capitals on a professional tryout agreement, looking to get his career back on track six years since helping them win the Stanley Cup.

“My journey? It was difficult, man,” Vrana said. “Things happened over the past few years, but I already put that behind me and I’m ready to see this as a new opportunity to bounce back.”

Vrana is only 28, was a first-round draft pick and has twice scored more than 20 goals in a season. He also scored in Washington’s 2018 Cup-clinching victory — the biggest of his 165 points with the organization he broke in with.

Boston winger and fellow Czech countryman David Pastrnak has trained with Vrana for the past 13 years. After seeing him in the gym this past summer, he was optimistic about Vrana’s chances of earning a job in the NHL.

“Obviously super cheering for him,” Pastrnak said. “We all know he’s very fit, and he’s physically prepared. He looks very good and very in shape, so I really hope that he can get his career running again.”

Vrana on his most recent deal was making more than $5 million a year, which is the going rate for wingers who can produce offensively as much as he has. To stick with the Capitals and earn a guaranteed contract for the season, he will have to do more than put the puck in the net.

“The thing that I want to see is the compete level, the work level of, ‘This is a great opportunity for you, but through practices, through scrimmages, you’re going to need to show myself, the rest of the coaches, management how bad that you want this,’” coach Spencer Carbery said, acknowledging Vrana could help his team with much-needed scoring. “I just want to see him competing on every puck, coming back and stopping on pucks, tracking — doing all the little things when he doesn’t have the puck.”

New general manager Chris Patrick, whose decision it ultimately was to offer the tryout, said he can tell Vrana is taking the opportunity seriously.

“He doesn’t think anything is being handed to him” Patrick said. “That was kind of the point. We want to have a competitive camp. We don’t want to just give away spots to guys. We want them to earn it. He’s in a group of several players that are in that position fighting for one or two spots.”

After an offseason roster overhaul, the Capitals have several new forwards, including wingers Andrew Mangiapane, Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddysh. They are all under contract and will make the team.

Many of Washington’s longest-tenured players hope Vrana joins them.

“Everybody battles their demons in life, and there’s some ups and downs and, from talking to him, he’s taken accountability, he’s taken ownership on that,” said winger Tom Wilson, who along with Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson are the only players left from the ’18 Cup champions. “He wants to be better and he wants to be happy and find his groove. I think it’s been great seeing him. He’s a guy that you root for a guy that I’ll play with any day of the week.”

Ovechkin said he thinks Vrana is “motivated to bounce back and play hard and do smart things.” Carlson sees a player ”champing at the bit to get another chance” and ready to make the most of it.

Being in a familiar setting, around former teammates who became friends, figures to put Vrana in a good position to succeed. With his future in hockey at stake, he is trying to balance the benefits of that familiarity with the new challenge he is facing to win a roster spot.

I feel great, and I have still a lot to prove,” Vrana said. “Don’t overthink it too much. Just go and play, do what you can do out there and just go and show that you can play in this league.”