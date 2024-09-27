 Skip navigation
Flyers goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov is reporting to training camp, his agent says

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:20 PM
Alexei Kolosov

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2022/03/02: Dinamo Minsk Hockey Club player, Alexei Kolosov (No.35) in action during the Kontinental Hockey League, Gagarin Cup, KHL 2021/22 between SKA Saint Petersburg and Dinamo Minsk at the Ice Sports Palace. (Final score; SKA Saint Petersburg 8:3 Dinamo Minsk). (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov is reporting to training camp after missing the first week, according to his agent.

Kolosov, a 22-year-old from Belarus, had not reported to camp because of undisclosed issues he and his camp had. Agent Dan Milstein said Kolosov was enthusiastic about joining the team.

“All previous concerns have been thoroughly addressed and are now resolved,” Milstein said in a statement to The Associated Press.

A message sent to a team spokesperson was not immediately returned.

Kolosov signed his entry-level contract in July 2023 and played in two games late last season for Philadelphia’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, before returning home. A third-round pick in 2021 who starred for Dynamo Minsk of the KHL in previous years is considered one of the best young players at the position not currently in the NHL.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere recently said he thought it was time for Kolosov “to step up and respect the contract.” Kolosov is signed for this season and next with a salary of $925,000 in the NHL, $80,000 in the AHL and a $92,500.

Samuel Ersson, who became the starter last season, and Ivan Fedotov, who left Russia for North America last spring, are expected to split time in Philadelphia. Kolosov would be first in line for a call-up from the minors.

The team shored up its organizational goaltending depth by signing Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old Finn was in camp on a professional tryout agreement.