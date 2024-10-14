 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Panthers say Matthew Tkachuk will be sidelined about a week with an illness

  
Published October 14, 2024 01:19 PM
Matthew Tkachuk

Oct 10, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) stands prior to a faceoff in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Marc DesRosiers/Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

BOSTON — The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for about another week because of an illness, a timetable that suggests he’ll miss a total of six games for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Tkachuk didn’t play in a loss at Buffalo and the Panthers don’t expect him back until a home game against Minnesota on Oct. 22.

Tkachuk wasn’t in the lineup for the matchup at Boston and the Panthers expect him to remain out for games at Columbus, at home against Vancouver and at home against Vegas.

Tkachuk’s illness comes with the Panthers already without one of their other star forwards. Captain Aleksander Barkov was hurt in a game against Ottawa and is week to week with a lower-body injury. The Panthers are hopeful Barkov will be back in time for games in his native Finland against Dallas on Nov. 1 and 2.

Tkachuk had two assists through two games this season before getting sick.