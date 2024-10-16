Panthers beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 on an opening night dedicated to Johnny Gaudreau

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, Spencer Knight made 35 stops and the Florida Panthers beat Columbus 4-3, spoiling a Blue Jackets’ home opener steeped in tributes to Johnny Gaudreau.

Dmitry Kulikov and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers (3-2-0), who won their second straight game

Cole Sillinger had the first short-handed goal of his career, Sean Monahan and James van Riemsdyk also scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for Columbus (1-2-0).

Pregame ceremonies were dedicated to Gaudreau’s life and career as members of his family watched from a box. A banner was raised to the rafters in Nationwide Arena in Gaudreau’s memory while his wife, Meredith, and two children stood on the ice among his former teammates to witness it.

The 31-year-old Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed Aug. 29 when police said they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding their bicycles.

The Blue Jackets were first on the board 41 seconds into the second period, with Sillinger breaking away for a goal he lifted over Knight’s shoulder off a backhand flip pass from Kent Johnson.

Panthers: Knight picked up his first win since Jan. 23, 2023. He had to work for it, too. The Blue Jackets outshot Florida 38-22.

Blue Jackets: They just couldn’t match the Panthers score for score despite taking far more on-target shots. Van Riemsdyk’s first goal as a Blue Jacket late in the game cut the lead to 4-3, but they couldn’t get another one.

Florida scored twice and Columbus once in the space of 1:37 in the second period. First Lundell tallied at 10:25 to tie the score at 1. Monahan’s tap-in 57 seconds later gave the Blue Jackets the lead for 37 seconds until Kulikov scored to tie it again.

Reinhart has four goals and four assists in his first five games for the Panthers.

The Panthers host Vancouver on Thursday night, while the Blue Jackets play Buffalo on Thursday.