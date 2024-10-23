 Skip navigation
Utah defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino out long term after undergoing surgeries

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:55 PM
Sean Durzi

Oct 10, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi (50) controls the puck against New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club will be without a couple of defenseman for an extended period of time after Sean Durzi and John Marino each underwent surgery.

The team announced Durzi had his right shoulder repaired after being injured in Utah’s fourth game of the season and is expected to be out four to six months. Marino had an operation on lower-back problems that had him sidelined throughout training camp, and he’s expected to miss three to four months.

Maveric Lamoureux, a 2022 first-round pick, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Utah, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before relocating to Salt Lake City under new ownership, is aiming to end the organization’s playoff drought, which goes back to 2012 not counting the pandemic-expanded 2020 postseason. The NHL is treating the club like a new franchise with the old records applying only to Arizona, a condition of the sale to new owners.