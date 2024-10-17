 Skip navigation
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Aleksander Barkov
Panthers still expecting Aleksander Barkov back by Finland games, if not before
Bret Bielema
No. 22 Illinois eyes 1st ranked-vs-ranked win at home since 1991 against No. 24 Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_nd_rarediseases_241017.jpg
Notre Dame fights for patients with rare diseases
nbc_dls_russini1_241017.jpg
Russini: Sirianni’s pedigree saved him from firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Aleksander Barkov
Panthers still expecting Aleksander Barkov back by Finland games, if not before
Bret Bielema
No. 22 Illinois eyes 1st ranked-vs-ranked win at home since 1991 against No. 24 Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_nd_rarediseases_241017.jpg
Notre Dame fights for patients with rare diseases
nbc_dls_russini1_241017.jpg
Russini: Sirianni’s pedigree saved him from firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension

  
Published October 17, 2024 01:58 PM
Jake Oettinger

Oct 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) faces the San Jose Sharks attack during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron/Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — The Dallas Stars have signed No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million.

Oettinger is now under contract through the 2032-33 season at an annual salary cap hit of $8.25 million. The deal comes on the heels of the Boston Bruins inking fellow American goalie Jeremy Swayman for the exact same amount of money and same term.

“Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” general manager Jim Nill said. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come.”

Swayman held out of training camp as a restricted free agent, and his deal that went into effect immediately ends in 2032. Oettinger is making $4 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent next summer.

Instead, one of the candidates to start in net for the U.S. at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics will have no such drama. And his new contract comes as Oettinger is off to a 3-0-0 start with a 1.63 goals against average and .948 save percentage.

Oettinger, who turns 26 in December, backstopped Dallas to the Western Conference final last season. The Stars have made the playoffs in each of his three years as their starter.