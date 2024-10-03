USA Hockey honors Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau with helmet decal

USA Hockey national team players at all levels will honor the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau by wearing a helmet decal this season.

“The decal artwork includes stars floating toward the heavens with the Gaudreau name and the jersey numbers of Johnny (13) and Matthew (21),” according to a press release.

The Gaudreau brothers died Aug. 29 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while they were bicycling, police said.

Last May, Johnny Gaudreau broke Patrick Kane’s men’s national team records for career points and assists in world championship play, reaching 43 and 30, respectively. He played at five world championships from 2014 through 2024 during his NHL career, tying the most appearances of any American in that span.

Matthew Tkachuk, who played with Johnny Gaudreau on the Calgary Flames, said they talked a lot about the potential of playing in the Olympics together, according to the Athletic.

“He had played for Team USA in so many big events, and I know it meant a lot to him,” Tkachuk said, according to the Athletic. “Obviously, we would have been together this time (in 2026). It’s tough to think about right now. But I know he would have been excited for those tournaments, and he will be on my mind during those times even more than he usually is.”

Matthew Gaudreau, like his older brother Johnny, played NCAA hockey at Boston College. Professionally, he played in the AHL, ECHL and in Sweden from 2017 to 2021.

“Johnny and Matthew, along with their families, will forever be a part of the USA Hockey family,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in the release. “This is a small way to not only honor their memory, but help keep their wonderful spirit for our great game and life in general in the forefront.”

All 32 NHL teams will also wear helmet decals honoring the Gaudreau brothers to start this season.