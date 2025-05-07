Clayton Murphy, Olympic 800m medalist, retires from track

Clayton Murphy, the only American man to win an Olympic 800m medal in the last 30 years, announced his retirement from track at age 30.

“I poured everything I had into this sport, and I’m walking away with pride, gratitude, and a heart full of memories,” was posted on Murphy’s social media. “A decade on the global stage is more than most pros will ever get to experience and I’m so grateful for what every year has taught me.”

Murphy earned bronze in the 2016 Olympic 800m, becoming the first American man to win a medal in the event since Johnny Gray’s bronze in 1992.

Murphy also placed ninth at the Tokyo Olympics. He was seventh at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Murphy is married to retired sprinter Ariana Washington, whom he met at the Rio Olympics. Their son, Cash, was born in October 2022.

Murphy grew up on a 37-acre farm in New Paris, Ohio, and showed pigs and sold them at agricultural fairs as a boy.

He won the 2016 NCAA 1500m title as an Akron junior, then turned professional before winning the Olympic Trials 800m a month later.