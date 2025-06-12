Nico Young breaks American record in 5000m

Nico Young broke the American record in the men’s outdoor 5000m to win at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

Young, a 22-year-old who placed 12th in the Olympic 10,000m, clocked 12 minutes, 45.27 seconds.

Grant Fisher, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m bronze medalist, held the previous American record of 12:46.96, set in 2022.

Young’s previous outdoor 5000m personal best was 13:11.30 from 2022, which put him outside the 30 fastest Americans in history going into Thursday.

Young also ran 12:51.56 indoors on March 2, ranking him fifth all-time worldwide and second among Americans indoors behind Fisher’s world record of 12:44.09.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei owns the outdoor world record of 12:35.36, recorded in 2020.